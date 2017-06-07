William “Zay” Zayas, Sr. Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services celebrating the life of William “Zay” Zayas Sr. will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

William passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Omni Manor Care Center at the age of 58.

He was born November 21, 1958 in Youngstown the son of Angel Luis, Sr. and Juanita (Rivera) Zayas.

He worked in the shipping and receiving department of Brentwood Manufacturing until his retirement in September of 2016.

William attended Grace Fellowship Church in Niles.

William enjoyed cars. He loved to work on them as well as attend car shows and swap meets.

William leaves his mother, Juanita of Lordstown; two children, Jen Zayas of Niles and William Zayas, Jr. of Campbell; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Dylan and Dominic and his siblings, Margaret (William) Alvarez of Warren, Jose (Lori) Zayas of North Jackson, Lydia Morales of Florida, Esther Zayas of Puerto Rico and Juan Zayas of Lordstown.

Besides his father, William was preceded in death by one grandson, Austin and one brother, Angel Luis Zayas, Jr.

Friends may call for 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where services will begin in 6:00 p.m.

