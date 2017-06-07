Youngstown babysitter sentenced to prison for death of baby

Traniqua Floyd was sentenced to eight years in prison for the death of 2-month-old Jamar Jones

Traniqua Floyd

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  A woman convicted of the death of an infant that she was babysitting will spend eight years in prison.

Traniqua Floyd, 22, was sentenced in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

She was convicted in the death of 2-month-old Jamar Jones. The child died after suffering what investigators described as severe head trauma.

The defense said Floyd suffers from a mental illness and depression, but prosecutors said Floyd lied through the entire investigation.

The child’s mother cried during sentencing.

