Youngstown crime activity: Man with drugs told police, ‘I smoke hard’

Wednesday, May 31

1:26 a.m. – Market Street and LaClede Drive, Rhea Larsen, 43, of Boardman, charged with disorderly conduct. According to a police report, Larsen was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for running a stop light. During the traffic stop, police said Larsen got out of the car and began yelling at officers that she needed to get to her husband who had fallen off of his motorcycle. Officers said Larsen continued to be combative and was placed in a cruiser, where she started kicking the back of the seat. The driver told police Larsen was freaking out and that she pushed her leg on the accelerator, which is why she ran the red light. Further investigation revealed that Larsen’s husband was not in an accident, but that he tipped his motorcycle over and did not need medical attention.

3:29 p.m.- E. Henry and Market streets, Brittany Mountain, 31, of North Jackson, charged with possession of drugs abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, officers pulled over a driver for failing to use a turn signal. Mountain was a passenger in the car. A check of Mountain’s identification revealed she had outstanding warrants from Liberty Township for a probation violation and Beaver Township for theft. Police found a syringe, crack pipe, and a burnt metal spoon in Mountain’s purse, the report stated.

5:17 p.m. – 1500 block of Market St., Craig Wilfong, 30, of Girard, charged with possession of heroin after an investigation of a vehicle parked at Jordan’s Market. According to a police report, officers found Wilfong sitting in the vehicle for a prolonged period of time. When they approached Wilfong, he would not obey commands to keep his hands visible, police said. Further investigation revealed heroin in Wilfong’s wallet, according to a police report.

7:25 p.m. – Goodlow Ave. near Dearborn St., Mark Lilly, 27, charged with drug possession. Officers were investigating a vehicle parked near a tree line when they found Lilly and another man. Officers noted in the police report that the men were acting as if they were trying to hide something. Police searched the vehicle and said they found a bag with crystal meth and a pipe inside.

11:39 p.m. – 3600 block of Erie St., Vernon Johnson, Jr., 23, arrested and charged with falsification, fleeing and eluding, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Johnson drove away from an officer during a traffic stop, leading the officer on a chase. Johnson then got out of the car and ran but police caught up to him a short time later, according to a report. Johnson told police he ran because he thought he had a warrant for driving under suspension and didn’t want to go back to jail. Police said he had a digital scale with white residue in his pocket. Johnson later admitted he swallowed seven Xanax pills before officers found him, according to the report.

Thursday, June 1

12:13 a.m. – Kimmel St. and Lyden Ave., reported theft of a vehicle. A man from Columbus told police his car was stolen at gunpoint at White Park while he was in town visiting a friend. The man told police he and his friend went to the park about 3 p.m. on May 29 to meet some other people when three of them drew guns and ordered him and his friend out of the car.

5:09 p.m. – 200 block of E. Judson Ave., Lequan Charlton, 18, charged with drug possession following a raid. Officers conducted a search warrant on a house when they said they found a bag of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, a digital scale, and nearly $300 in cash.

6:42 p.m. – 200 block of S. Portland Ave., Malik Clay, 20, charged with drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant at a house when they found several drugs and guns behind a padlocked door. Police said they found heroin, cocaine, and guns.

Saturday, June 3

12:44 a.m. – Victor and Atkinson avenues, Gregory Bailey, 44, arrested and charged with OVI. Police said Bailey had a blood alcohol level of .245.

2:15 a.m. – 100 block of W. Federal St., Bruce B. Hitchcock, 29, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Hitchcock was grabbing a woman that was with him in a sexual nature outside of The Federal Bar. He was warned to stop, at which time he made an offensive gesture to an officer and yelled an expletive, according to a police report.

3:55 a.m. – W. Evergreen and Oak Hill avenues, a man was stabbed over what police called a fight over drug usage. Latonia Lake, 41, was charged with felonious assault in the stabbing. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

9:13 p.m. – 500 block of Harmon Ave., a man reported that two days prior, his car was broken into and his guitar was stolen. Police said the man left the car’s window open.

Sunday, June 4

6:30 p.m. – Wesley and Oakwood avenues, Tiffany Akers, 35, arrested and charged with obeying traffic control devices, driving under suspension, and stopping after an accident. Police said Akers left the scene of an accident and was arrested at Plaza Mexico. She denied driving the vehicle, saying she went to Plaza Mexico to use the restroom, according to a police report.

11:16 p.m. – 1800 block of Mahoning Ave., Joseph W. Dawson, 20, charged with possession of cocaine, driving under suspension, and loud music. Police said Dawson was playing loud music from the parking lot of Circle K. Police went to investigate and found him with 37 individually-wrapped bags of suspected crack cocaine, according to a police report. The report said Dawson told police the drugs were for his personal use, saying, “I smoke hard.”

Monday, June 5

2:00 p.m. – 700 block of S. Hazelwood Ave., theft of an iPad from Chaney High School.

3:36 p.m. – Covington St. and Parmalee Ave., Devin D. White, 35, charged with possession of marijuana. Police said White was passed out on the sidewalk and appeared to be intoxicated and confused when he woke up. He tried to run but lost his balance and almost stumbled into the patrol car, according to a police report. Police said he was found with three bags of marijuana.

4:00 p.m. – 1500 block of Kensington Ave., Joseph Derrico, 28, arrested on warrants out of Youngstown and Girard after a two-hour standoff in Youngstown. A SWAT team was called during an investigation of a bank robbery in East Liverpool. Derrico was later charged with that robbery.

6:30 p.m. – 2000 block of Stewart Ave., a woman reported her home was burglarized and her television was stolen.

6:35 p.m. – Willis Avenue and Market Street, Jamel Patton, 21, charged with possession of drugs. Police said Patton was found with a loaded gun, marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, and heroin during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, June 6

4:06 p.m. – 100 block of E. Auburndale Ave., a SWAT team was called to a house for an exchange of gunfire. Police said one person started shooting at a house across the street and someone at the other house returned fire. Police were unable to find the people involved when they arrived.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

