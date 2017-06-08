27 First News Forecast: Humid & hot end of the week

THE FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50
Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated late day showers. (20% PM)
High: 75
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated showers early. (30% AM)
High: 81 Low: 58
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 64
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny
High: 88 Low: 67
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)
High: 87 Low: 68
High: 86 Low: 68
