3 arrested during drug raids in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested during drug raids in Youngstown on Wednesday night.

Police searched a home in the 700 block of Winona Drive. Officers reported finding seven Tramadol pills, a bag of crack cocaine, three bags of marijuana, 56 Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine pills used to treat ADHD and a gun. Police said a bag containing crack, fentanyl and Oxycodone pills was also found.

Jolessa Bevly, 25, told police that it was her house. She was arrested and charged with several drug possession charges.

Brian Benson was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and having weapons under disability. Police said during the raid, Benson was seen throwing bags of cocaine and fentanyl into the corner of the kitchen.

Police said Bevly had $1,160 in cash, while Benson had $488. The money was confiscated, and they were taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Ronald Robinson, 61, was also charged with possession of marijuana. He was released at the scene.

Police also raided a home on W. Dewey Avenue on Wednesday night, confiscating a bag of crack cocaine, a scale and $400. Police said Ohio Direction Cards found in various names were also found in the living room and were turned over for further investigation.

David Wright, 33, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.