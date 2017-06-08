911 call for ride to Hooters ended with trip to Florida jail

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot.

Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn’t had a stroke or asked anyone for help.

News outlets say Hinkle told the dispatcher he’d pay responders to take him to the Hooters on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Hinkle was arrested on charges of misusing 911. He was released on bond Wednesday night and records don’t list an attorney for him.