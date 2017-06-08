Abandoned Ariz. baby found inside Jonas Brothers backpack

Police said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a Jonas Brothers backpack inside a cart in a parking lot

TEMPE, AZ (WCMH) – Police in Arizona are trying to identify a baby girl found abandoned in a parking lot.

According to Tempe police, the girl was found Sunday evening in a shopping cart outside a business on Apache Blvd. Police said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a Jonas Brothers backpack that was inside the cart.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and is in good health She has since been placed in foster care.

KTVU reported police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.

Arizona has a safe haven law that allows a mother to leave a newborn baby at fire departments or hospitals without fear of criminal charges.

