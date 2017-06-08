ALDI recalling cashews due to glass contamination

Ohio (WKBN) – ALDI is Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due after glass was found in some of the canisters.

Some of affected the products were sold at stores in Ohio, along with two dozen other states.

The recall was issued Wednesday in cooperation with Star Snacks Co. ALDI has since removed the affected products from its stores.

They’re sold in 8-ounce canisters with the best-by dates of November 27, 2018 or November 28, 2018 with the following UPC code: 041498179366.

No injuries have been reported.

If you bought the cashews, you can return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall may contact Star Snacks Co. at (201) 200-9820, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. EST.

For more information, go to ALDI’s website.