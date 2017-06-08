Audit: Former Leetonia chief managed secret bank accounts

The Auditor of State said an investigation determined that the former chief paid himself over $14,000 from the accounts

By Published:
John Soldano; charged with theft in office.

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Leetonia police chief managed two secret bank accounts from which he paid himself more than $14,000, according to Auditor of State Dave Yost.

Yost’s audit was released on Thursday.

Former Police Chief John Soldano was indicted in May on a third-degree felony count of theft in office. The charges were filed after a state audit uncovered more than $7,500 missing from two department accounts.

Further investigation by the Auditor of State’s Public Integrity Assurance Team determined that Soldano wrote 21 checks to himself from the two secret accounts.

The payments, totaling $14,200, lacked supporting documentation and authorization from the village.

“A police chief should be the gold standard of integrity for a community,” Auditor Yost said. “It’s a sad day for everyone in law enforcement when one of their own abuses the public’s trust.”

Auditors identified more fraudulent activity while comparing the village’s dispatch logs to Soldano’s leave balances. Records showed Soldano was paid for 258 hours and 15 minutes of leave in 2012 and 2013, but the hours were not deducted from his leave balances. The false leave balances resulted in a $1,716 overpayment for unused leave when Soldano retired in October 2015.

Auditors issued $15,916 in findings for recovery against Soldano, which he repaid to the village on Jan. 17, 2017. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.

A full copy of the report is available online.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s