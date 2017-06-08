Canfield annexation issue could hinder economic growth

Officials expected the land could eventually be used in a Joint Economic Development District between Canfield city and township

Canfield land annexation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The issue of annexation could be creating another controversy in the Canfield area.

The new owners of a 19-acre parcel of land in Canfield Township have filed a petition to annex their property at Route 224 and Palmyra Road into the City of Canfield.

Township trustees told Mahoning County commissioners Thursday morning that the filing caught them off guard, expecting the area could eventually be used in a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) between the two governments.

“The city and the township have been in talks. They’ve spoken about a possible JEDD for that particular site,” said Marie Cartwright.

She said there will be a meeting on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at city hall to continue those discussions.

“I’m not quite sure how this petition now plays into that,” Cartwright said.

She said there is a court order in place that requires city and township officials to discuss and negotiate potential development issues to avoid disputes over economic growth between the two communities.

