Construction of Mahoning Co. Dog Pound taking longer than expected

The opening for the new dog pound on Meridian Road in Youngstown is now scheduled for sometime in September

By Published: Updated:
Construction of new Mahoning County Dog Pound delayed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Mahoning County Dog Pound was supposed to be ready in July but commissioners learned Thursday that the project is going to be delayed a couple of months.

Work is still moving along at the new pound on Meridian Road in Youngstown but Dog Warden Dianne Fry said the project is about two months behind.

“We were really hoping for July but as with all construction, we had a couple little hiccups but nothing major.”

The opening is now scheduled for sometime in September.

The biggest problems so far are delays in powering the air conditioning, meaning the cement is taking longer to dry and the floors aren’t ready for the anti-microbial coating.

The special floor surface will make it safer for the dogs.

“This is all about the dogs, it’s all about the care of the dogs and the community so when the community comes in, there’s a nice, secure, safe place to, hopefully, adopt their new pet,” Fry said.

“Nothing moves fast enough for me because I wanted to be moved from the old pound but obviously, everything takes time for the cement to cure and things to happen,” Commissioner David Ditzler said.

Even with the delays, Ditzler said he’s still happy with the work.

“The project itself is amazing. It’s an amazing job.”

Fry said she can’t wait for the new building either.

“My favorite space is, we have a small dog or a puppy room where you can actually view it from the lobby and we have an indoor exercise area. We finally have meet-and-greet rooms.”

Commissioners said the $3 million project is still right on track when it comes to budget.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s