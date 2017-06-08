Crews begin tearing down empty Kmart building in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway to demolish the old Kmart building along Route 224 in Boardman.

The store closed last April after 48 years in business. The building has been vacant ever since.

There’s no word right now on if anyone has plans to develop this area.

Chick-fil-A also tore down its location — which was right in front of the Kmart — and moved across the street.

