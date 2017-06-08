Crews begin tearing down empty Kmart building in Boardman

There's no word right now on if anyone has plans to develop this area of Route 224 in Boardman

By Published: Updated:
Boardman Kmart demolition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway to demolish the old Kmart building along Route 224 in Boardman.

The store closed last April after 48 years in business. The building has been vacant ever since.

There’s no word right now on if anyone has plans to develop this area.

Chick-fil-A also tore down its location — which was right in front of the Kmart — and moved across the street.

Boardman Kmart demolition

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s