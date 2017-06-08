Elderly Youngstown woman says thieves ‘messing with the wrong person’

If you have any information on these robberies, please call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911

By Published: Updated:
Elder Bessie Jackson's Youngstown home was robbed three times in one week.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly woman’s Youngstown home was broken into three times last week and each time, the thief took something pretty big.

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for robbing 81-year-old Elder Bessie Jackson.

She’s lived in her home on McGuffey Road for 40 years and last week was the first time she didn’t feel safe there.

A week ago Monday, robbers paid a visit to Jackson’s house for the first time.

“I came home and I walked through from the back to the front to cut the lights off like I usually do and when I got in the living room, I saw glass all over the floor and my TV was gone,” she said.

In the same week, they would come back twice more.

Jackson has been staying at her daughter’s house next door at night ever since she had open heart surgery, so she wasn’t home for any of the break-ins.

“My daughter said to me, ‘Mom, I’m glad you wasn’t in there,’ and I said, ‘I’m glad I’m not in there, I wasn’t in there, either.’ I said, ‘Because if anybody come into your house, you have a right to take care of yourself.'”

Jackson’s air conditioning unit, TV, and microwave, among other personal items, were taken.

She now has a home security system installed but still has no idea who could be behind the thefts.

“But I will find out. They will be caught because they is messing with the wrong person.”

Youngstown police are working to find the crook. And Jackson’s message to whoever did this?

“Get ahold of yourself. Love yourself, appreciate yourself, and thank God that you’re alive because anytime you go in somebody’s house like that, you don’t love yourself. You’re miserable and you want everybody else in misery.”

If you have any information on these robberies, please call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s