Elderly Youngstown woman says thieves ‘messing with the wrong person’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly woman’s Youngstown home was broken into three times last week and each time, the thief took something pretty big.

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for robbing 81-year-old Elder Bessie Jackson.

She’s lived in her home on McGuffey Road for 40 years and last week was the first time she didn’t feel safe there.

A week ago Monday, robbers paid a visit to Jackson’s house for the first time.

“I came home and I walked through from the back to the front to cut the lights off like I usually do and when I got in the living room, I saw glass all over the floor and my TV was gone,” she said.

In the same week, they would come back twice more.

Jackson has been staying at her daughter’s house next door at night ever since she had open heart surgery, so she wasn’t home for any of the break-ins.

“My daughter said to me, ‘Mom, I’m glad you wasn’t in there,’ and I said, ‘I’m glad I’m not in there, I wasn’t in there, either.’ I said, ‘Because if anybody come into your house, you have a right to take care of yourself.'”

Jackson’s air conditioning unit, TV, and microwave, among other personal items, were taken.

She now has a home security system installed but still has no idea who could be behind the thefts.

“But I will find out. They will be caught because they is messing with the wrong person.”

Youngstown police are working to find the crook. And Jackson’s message to whoever did this?

“Get ahold of yourself. Love yourself, appreciate yourself, and thank God that you’re alive because anytime you go in somebody’s house like that, you don’t love yourself. You’re miserable and you want everybody else in misery.”

If you have any information on these robberies, please call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911.

