Father arrested after toddler found alone in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing a child endangering charge after a toddler was found walking alone in Warren on Thursday,

Michael Roueche was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday morning.

According to a call log from Warren Police, Roueche’s young daughter was found walking down Trumbull Avenue SE by herself just after 9 a.m.

The caller who reported the incident lived in the area but didn’t recognize the girl.

The call log said a pit bull got loose and the girl went to look for the dog while her father was sleeping.

Police arrested the father at their home.

A police report wasn’t available on Thursday morning with more details on the investigation.