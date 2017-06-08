George B. Tambures Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – George B. Tambures, 87, of Warren, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, June 8, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 18, 1929, in Alea, Greece, the son of the late Vasilios “Bill” and Vasiliki Tambures.

He moved to the United Sates in 1967 from Alea, Greece.

George served in the Greek Army.

He retired from ITT Grinnell, where he worked as a grinder and he was a founder of the family business, Vasilios Restaurant in Cortland in 1985.

George was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed house painting, gardening, hunting, carpentry and woodworking. He loved Greek dancing and traveling to Greece.

He is survived by two sons, Chris (Demetria) Tambures of Warren and Bill (Mehaela) Tambures of Champion and five grandsons, George, Kris, Paul, Anthony and George Tambures.

George was preceded in death on June 24, 2000, by his wife of 44 years, Penelope Bastounis Tambures, whom he married in 1956; two sisters, Eleni Loukatis and Demetra Aggelis and one brother, Chris Tambures.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St. N.E., Warren, Ohio 44481. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

Order Flowers Here