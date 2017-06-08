Girard man accused of sex crimes against young girl back in jail

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Girard man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl is back behind bars after his bond was revoked Thursday afternoon.

Days after being able to walk out of the Mercer County Courthouse on his own, 55-year-old William Casey was led away in handcuffs on Thursday.

The victim’s father said he’s pleased with this sudden turn of events.

“It’s finally starting to come into place and he’s where he deserves to be.”

Natasha Jorge, the victim’s aunt, isn’t surprised by the outcome.

“It’s everything that I knew would happen,” she said.

Casey is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl — who was 11 years old at the time — at a South Pymatuning home between late 2014 and the spring of 2015.

Despite missing a scheduled court hearing last month, his bond had been reduced from $100,000 to just $20,000 and he was released.

The District Attorney had asked to have Casey’s $20,000 bond revoked after learning he had given authorities an incorrect address to where he was staying and that he had tested positive for opioids, cocaine, and marijuana earlier this week.

So on Thursday, the judge ordered Casey to jail.

“I wasn’t aware of that and it shows you all his credibility. I mean, he’s garbage,” the victim’s father said.

“He’s an unloyal human being and he deserves exactly what he’s about to get,” Jorge said. “I pray to God that they just follow through on the maximum.”

Casey is due in court again on Monday for another hearing on his current case and is now expected to remain locked up until his trial later this summer.

“I’m just overwhelmed and I just feel like the biggest weight is off of my shoulders,” Jorge said. “I can’t wait to get home and tell my niece.”

Court records show a 2005 conviction on similar sex charges in Mercer County and that Casey spent about a year in prison.

