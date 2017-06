HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident between a motorcycle and charter bus on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon is backing up traffic.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. near mile marker 236, between Hubbard and Liberty.

Traffic in the westbound lane of I-80 is at a standstill as of 6:30 p.m.

