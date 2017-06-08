Lorene J. Davis Obituary

MIDLAND, Pennsylvania – Lorene J. Davis, 90, formerly of Salem Church Road, Midland, Pennsylvania, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Parkside Health Care Center, where she had been a resident.

Mrs. Davis was born February 24, 1927 in Chickasha, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late John and Ruth Harrison Turner

Her husband, Donald L. Davis, whom she married August 2, 1942, preceded her in death January 7, 1979, as had two daughters, Louann Trimble and Debra Barker.

She is survived by two daughters, Mellina A. Campy, East Palestine and Teresa Gentile, South Beaaver Township, Pennsylvania; a son, Donald D. Davis, Satsuma, Alabama and two sisters, Peggy Harwell and Gerri Clarke, both of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. 17 grandchildren and over 12 great-grandchildren are surviving.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 11.

Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.



