Mahoning County indictments: June 8, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 8, 2017:
David Wright: Two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of drugs
Michelle Frederick: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Marcus Huffman: Compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools
Briawna Renee Gray: Aggravated possession of drugs
Romero Davis: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Connie Thomas: Possession of cocaine
Cleo Johnson: Possession of cocaine
John Myles: Possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Alexis Digiacomo and Samuel Johntony: Illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Heather Nelson: Possession of drugs
Nicholas D. Gibson: Promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools
Crystal L. Kohn: Receiving stolen property
Ray Brown: Domestic violence
Jennifer Snyder: Burglary, intimidation and retaliation
Cornell Barnes: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
William Prest: Possession of cocaine and two counts of OVI
Treshaun White: Failure to comply, possession of heroin and stopping after an accident/hit skip
Vincent T. Bivins and Vincent L. Hall: Possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Alexis Bonamese: Possession of cocaine
Keith Crockett: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Vincent Guttierez: Assault on a peace officer
Kassandria M. Cole: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Anderson: Possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
