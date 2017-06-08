Mahoning County indictments: June 8, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 8, 2017:

David Wright: Two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of drugs

Michelle Frederick: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Marcus Huffman: Compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Briawna Renee Gray: Aggravated possession of drugs

Romero Davis: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Connie Thomas: Possession of cocaine

Cleo Johnson: Possession of cocaine

John Myles: Possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Alexis Digiacomo and Samuel Johntony: Illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Heather Nelson: Possession of drugs

Nicholas D. Gibson: Promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Crystal L. Kohn: Receiving stolen property

Ray Brown: Domestic violence

Jennifer Snyder: Burglary, intimidation and retaliation

Cornell Barnes: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

William Prest: Possession of cocaine and two counts of OVI

Treshaun White: Failure to comply, possession of heroin and stopping after an accident/hit skip

Vincent T. Bivins and Vincent L. Hall: Possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Alexis Bonamese: Possession of cocaine

Keith Crockett: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Vincent Guttierez: Assault on a peace officer

Kassandria M. Cole: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Anderson: Possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.