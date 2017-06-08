Man accused of shooting in New Castle found after police search

New Castle police found Gage Gilmore inside a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue

By Published: Updated:
Gage Gilmore, New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police arrested a man who they say shot someone in the back on Thursday.

Officers said the victim ran to a home on Spruce Street after being shot on the city’s east side and that the shooter, identified as Gage Gilmore, ran north.

After a search, police found Gilmore inside a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue.

He was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, felons not to possess firearms, and recklessly endangering another person.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown and is in stable condition.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s