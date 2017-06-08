Man accused of shooting in New Castle found after police search

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police arrested a man who they say shot someone in the back on Thursday.

Officers said the victim ran to a home on Spruce Street after being shot on the city’s east side and that the shooter, identified as Gage Gilmore, ran north.

After a search, police found Gilmore inside a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue.

He was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, felons not to possess firearms, and recklessly endangering another person.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown and is in stable condition.

.