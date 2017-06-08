Nine people gain U.S. citizenship at Mahoning County Courthouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine people in the area now have the ability to do what many sometimes take for granted — call themselves “Americans.”

The new citizens took their oaths Thursday morning during a Naturalization Ceremony at the Mahoning County Courthouse.

The group hails from eight different countries, including the United Kingdom, Cameroon, Germany and Canada.

Judge Lou D’Apolito, who himself is the descendant of immigrants, thanked the group for completing the citizenship process and becoming U.S. residents.