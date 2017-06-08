Nine people gain U.S. citizenship at Mahoning County Courthouse

The group hails from eight different countries, including the United Kingdom, Cameroon, Germany and Canada

By Published: Updated:
Nine people in the area now have the ability to do what many sometimes take for granted -- call themselves "Americans."

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine people in the area now have the ability to do what many sometimes take for granted — call themselves “Americans.”

The new citizens took their oaths Thursday morning during a Naturalization Ceremony at the Mahoning County Courthouse.

The group hails from eight different countries, including the United Kingdom, Cameroon, Germany and Canada.

Judge Lou D’Apolito, who himself is the descendant of immigrants, thanked the group for completing the citizenship process and becoming U.S. residents.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s