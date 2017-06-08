Partnership allows agencies to address substance abuse, mental health issues

Related Coverage Local resources available for those struggling with drug abuse

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – First Step Recovery has announced a new affiliation with Travco Behavioral Health, allowing them to address both substance abuse and mental health issues.

Cindy Woodford, chief operating officer at First Step Recovery, said the two issues often go hand in hand.

“Since we opened our doors in 2015, we’ve seen the substance abuse epidemic and the dire need for proper treatment continue to grow. And, we’ve increasingly recognized that substance abuse is often accompanied by one or more mental health concerns,” she said. “Our new affiliation with Travco enables us to effectively treat both sets of issues.”

Woodford added that they can now honor all paths to recovery, including those requiring medication-assisted treatment and psychiatry.

First Step Recovery is a detox and treatment center for alcoholism and addiction. It’s located at 2737 Youngstown Rd SE in Warren.

Travco Behavioral Health has three locations — in Warren, Boardman and West Union — and provides outpatient treatment options for those recovering from chemical dependency and emotional or behavioral problems.