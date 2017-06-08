Paul L. Jordan Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Paul L. Jordan, 85, of Warren, died Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born April 2, 1932 in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of Corwin and Laura (Mustard) Jordan and had lived in Trumbull County for over 60 years.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Paul had worked as an electrician at Packard Electric and had owned his own television repair shop for many years.

He was a “fixit man” who enjoyed working on lawnmowers and cars as well as televisions. If he couldn’t fix it, it couldn’t be fixed. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his son, Larry Jordan of Warren; a daughter-in-law, Judy Doyle-Jordan of Austintown; four grandchildren, Jaime Walker of Cortland, Nicholas (Amy) of Oceanside, California, Eric of Durham, North Carolina and Allison Jordan of Warren; three great-grandchildren and a sister, Ada (Ron) Peterson of Newton Falls.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Mary Ann (Martin) Jordan, who died November 21, 2000; a son, James R. Jordan, who died January 27, 2013; two sisters, Anna Marie Jones and Hazel Shumaker and three brothers, Earl, Charles and Robert Jordan.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, with Rev. Fred Keener officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 9 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment with full military honors will take place 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 12 at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler.

Material contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

