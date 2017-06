YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city’s east side.

Police got a call from the hospital saying someone was shot around midnight, near McGuffey and Jacobs roads.

That led officers to a house on Jacobs Street, where they found shattered glass on the street and at least 10 shell casings in the driveway.

The victim is at St. Elizabeth Hospital but is expected to be OK.

So far, no one has been arrested.