Police looking for man who exposed himself to Harbor Pet employees

Employees said the man was there to buy crickets and was mad that they wouldn't open early

By Published:
Protesters demonstrated outside Harbor Pet Center in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a customer that they say exposed his buttocks to employees at Harbor Pet Center.

Employees called police around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, telling officers that an unhappy customer exposed himself and then left in a tan Buick Rendezvous.

An employee said the man was upset because she wouldn’t open the door so he could buy a can of crickets. The store didn’t open until 11 a.m.

She said the man then unbuckled his pants and pressed his buttocks against the window. Another employee, as well as a 2-year-old girl in the area, witnessed the incident, according to a police report.

The suspect got into a car driven by a white woman in her mid-20s with brown hair, police said. The suspect was described as Hispanic or of mixed ancestry, in his mid-20s to early 20s, with a dark complexion and clean-cut dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants at the time.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s