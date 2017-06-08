Pool manager hired to keep Youngstown’s Northside Pool open

Farrell's athletic director has been hired as the Northside Pool manager and is bringing in lifeguards with him

The North Side pool opened in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northside Pool will open this summer, according to Youngstown Parks Director Bob Burke.

Burke said Farrell’s athletic director has been hired as the Northside Pool manager. He will bring over five to nine lifeguards. Four others are taking classes to be certified.

Last month, the Youngstown Parks Department announced that the pool was in danger of remaining closed over the summer due to a lack of available lifeguards. The pool was supposed to open on June 12, but the city had only received one application for a lifeguard and was working to obtain more.

Burke said the pool’s opening day may be pushed back as the manager gets acclimated.

