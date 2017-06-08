Richard Smalley Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Richard Smalley, 86, of Warren, Ohio, died Thursday, June 8, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Health Center.

He was born July 29, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio and raised by an aunt and uncle, Effie and Willard Smalley, whom he considered his parents.

An avid Cleveland and Ohio State sports fan, Richard had bowled, played basketball and enjoyed sports on television.

He had worked in the parts department for several garages.

Surviving are his wife, Alberta M. (Ott) Smalley, whom he married September 10, 1956; a daughter, Marsha DiAntonio of Stow; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A son-in-law precedes him in death.

Per his wishes, cremation is taking place.

Private family services will be conducted.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.

