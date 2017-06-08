Senior citizens in Mercer County rejuvenated by Senior Games

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – “Get up… get moving… Get stronger… Live longer.”

That’s the motto this year for the Mercer County Senior Games.

For the past 22 years, Mercer County has been hosting its Senior Games.

It’s the Area Agency on Aging’s two-week competition to get those 50 and older out of the house.

Sandy Swogger, from the Mercer County Area Agency on Aging, said events like this are like preventative medicine.

“Our goal at the agency is to keep people as active and independent as possible,” she said. “These days, more money is going into long-term care needs, so anything we can do to keep people active is a good thing.”

Wednesday, the Senior Games included a bowling tournament at the Bowl-o-Drome in Grove City.

About 280 seniors are signed up for the nearly two dozen events in this year’s games, including bowling, shuffleboard, golf, tennis and pickleball.

Each competition is broken down into different age groups.

Participants said they keep coming back each year because it gets them out of the house. Many say they’re thankful to be able to do so, and a few said they schedule their vacations around the games.

“You see people you don’t see. You get a chance to talk to them,” said participant Gary Hunter. “You get the chance, like today, to bowl. It doesn’t matter how well you bowl. It’s just the idea that you can come out and have a good time and harass each other a little bit.”

Thursday’s event is Cornhole at Buhl Recreation Center in Sharon.

The Mercer County Senior Games run through next Saturday.

If there is an event you’d like to participate in, there’s still time. Just contact the Mercer County Area Agency on Aging at 724-662-6222.