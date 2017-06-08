‘Serial child molester’ gets lengthy prison sentence for latest crime

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man prosecutors called a “serial child molester and pedophile” was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Michael Peach appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom on Thursday for his sentencing. He was convicted of 18 charges, including gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and felonious assault.

Prosecutors asked for a lengthy sentence because Peach has been convicted twice of sex crimes — in 1996 and 1997. In both cases, Peach molested a male victim who was less than 13 years old, according to court documents.

In the latest crimes, Peach was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy and then “terrorizing” the victim’s family to cover up the crime.

Prosecutors said Peach was a supervisor to the victim’s mother and used his position to become friendly with the victim. They said the mother was unaware that Peach was a sex offender.

Peach then sexually assaulted the boy and recorded the acts, prosecutors said.

After the boy’s mother reported the incident to police, Peach broke into the home with a gun, according to court records. He used a stun gun on the boy’s mother repeatedly but ran after being confronted by the boy’s father, who was called by the woman.

Before he left, Peach tried to stab the man, according to the court documents.

According to the prosecutor’s motion for consecutive sentences, the boy’s father described the way Peach was moving through the house like “a scene from a horror movie, stating that the defendant was not rushed or frantic, but rather, moved throughout the house like Michael Myers from the Halloween horror movie series.”

Officers tried to pull Peach’s car over but said Peach led them on a chase before crashing into a wooded area. He then used a large hunting knife to cut his throat and plunged it into his chest.

Peach was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in surgery for several days, guarded by an armed officer. He was then taken to the jail.

After he was sentenced, the judge told Peach with disgust to get out of the courtroom.

