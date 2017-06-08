Sharpsville’s season ends at the hands of Huntingdon

Related Coverage Sharpsville Baseball tops Ellwood City in first round

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville baseball’s season came to a close against Huntingdon this afternoon, 16-2. The Blue Devils finish at 11-8.

The Bearcats won the District 6 championship on May 27 (by defeating Central).

Jared Showalter began the scoring with an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the top of the first. Alex Mykut followed up Showalter’s fielder’s choice with one of his own. Landon Fisher also singled in a run to give Huntingdon a 3-0 lead after the top of the first.

In the bottom half of the first, Ben Briggs struck out the side as Sharpsville trailed, 3-0.

One inning later, Sharpsville’s Ricky Ladjevich drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Devils with two outs to close the Bearcat lead – 3-2 -at the end of two frames.

Then in the top of the third, Mykut delivers again – this time a two-run single to extend Huntingdon’s lead to 5-2. The Bearcats would add six more runs in the inning to give them an 11-2 cushion against the Devils.

Huntingdon struck again in the fourth on a Nick Holesa three-run double to lengthen their lead to 14-2.

In the top of the fifth, the Bearcats’ Ben Briggs hit his second double of the game by driving in two runs.

The Bearcats will play the winner of Riverside and Central in the Class AAA Semifinals on Monday (June 12).

Starting Lineups

Huntingdon

1- Nick Zanic (CF)

2- Nick Holesa (SS)

3- Jared Showalter (1B)

4- Seth Baney (RF)

5- Alex Mykut (C)

6- Landon Fisher (DH)

7- Drew Weglarz (LF)

8- Ben Briggs (P)

9 – Nick Gearhart (3B)

Michael Huntsman (2B)

Sharpsville

1-Kevin Pollock (CF)

2-Sean Davis (RF)

3-Garrison Wieland (2B)

4-Eric Lenzi (3B)

5-Joe Bornes (C)

6-Luke Bailey (1B)

7-MaxFraser (LF)

8-Ricky Ladjevich (DH)

9-Max Messett (SS)

Max Siguenza (P)