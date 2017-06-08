Shenango Twp. upset over youth center purchase by Islamic group

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The sale of the former New Castle Youth Development Center is causing an uproar in Shenango Township.

There was an overflow crowd Thursday afternoon for the Shenango Township Supervisors meeting. People were even wanded with a metal detector before going inside.

Residents are upset over the buyer of the property.

The consulting group HIRA Education Sevices bid $400,000 for the 145-acre property.

The group’s main mission is to help promote Muslim schools in the U.S., which has residents concerned.

