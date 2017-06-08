Storm Team 27: The start of the warm up

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Today will be a bite warmer with temperatures making it into the lower 70s this afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with the possibility of an isolated shower. Warmer temperatures will return heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Friday and the lower 80s by Saturday. Slight rain chances will stay in the forecast through Saturday morning.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny.  Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 71

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated late day showers.  (20% PM)
High: 75

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated showers early. (30% AM)
High: 82     Low: 58

Sunday:  Mostly sunny.
High: 86     Low: 61

Monday:  Sunny.
High: 89     Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny
High: 88     Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)
High: 86     Low: 68

