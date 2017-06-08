‘Summer of STEM’ begins with Youngstown summer camps



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the summer of STEM for Youngstown City Schools.

Starting Monday, students can attend four different STEM camps.

The camps aren’t limited to Youngstown City School students; all students can attend.

The STEM camps for the older students will take place the week of June 19.

Invention Project is a week-long camp for rising sixth through ninth graders. During that camp, students will turn ideas into inventions.

BIZ 3D is another STEM camp, for students in 10th through 12th grade. It is also a week-long camp in which students will work with additive manufacturing.

The district’s spokeswoman, Denise Dick, said students don’t need to worry about any homework.

“It’s not book learning, necessarily. It’s hands-on learning, which seems to be more engaging for a lot of kids and gets them more interested,” she said.

The goal of these camps is to keep kids thinking throughout the summer.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the summer slide, and this is a way to combat that. Because when kids lose what they’ve gained in the previous year, during the summer because they are not engaged, so this is a way for them to stay engaged through at least June,” Dick said.

All of the camps are free.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all participants, and busing will be available for Youngstown students only.

You must register your student ahead of time, however. You can do that by calling 330-744-8822.

You can find more information about Youngstown City Schools’ STEM program on its website.