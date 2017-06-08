Thomas W. Householder Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Thomas W. Householder, 66, of West Main Street, East Palestine, Ohio, passed away at 9:05 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his residence.

Tom was born May 24, 1951, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a son of Ruth Landsberger Householder and the late Clarence Householder and had resided in East Palestine for the past 40 years.

Prior to his retirement, he had been employed for 21 years with the AIR National Guard, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as an aircraft mechanic and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

An avid outdoorsman, he had enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and had an enthusiasm for life. Tom held memberships in the Loyal Order of Moose #467, the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club, the East Palestine Sportsman’s Club the APA and the NRA.

In addition to his mother of East Palestine, he leaves his wife, the former Gail Reifinger, whom he married in 1990; a son, David (Sara) Householder Salem; a daughter, Christy (Dennis) Ross, Columbiana and six granddaughters, Witnee (Tyler) Hawkins, Tomi and Taylor Ross and Paige, Karli and Emma Householder. He also leaves a brother, Keith V. Householder, East Palestine and two sisters, Jeri (John) Carver, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Patti (Bud) Volmer, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017.

A funeral service will not be observed.

Order Flowers Here