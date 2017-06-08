Trumbull County to pay less for waterline project

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The county’s cost for a massive Trumbull County water and sewer project just got a little cheaper.

A new grant was awarded for the Blueprint to Prosperity waterline from Braceville to West Farmington.

Trumbull County Commissioners had expected to get about half of the $12.5 cost covered through grants.

Thursday, another $3 million in grants were announced.

That means the county will only have to borrow about $3 million for the work, and customers in that water district won’t have to pay as much for the new lines.

“Any time we get a lot of grant money, and people can afford the project, it’s a good deal for the taxpayers,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Work is slated to begin later this year.