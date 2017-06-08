Warren crime activity: Man punched hospital patient because he was ‘stressed’

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Teen accused of punching officer during family fight

Thursday, June 1

6:55 p.m. – 1600 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Subway robbed at gunpoint.

10:23 p.m. – 2200 block of Brier St. SE, reported assault of a 9-year-old girl by her babysitter. The girl told police the 15-year-old boy who was watching her gave her bruises and scratches while they were “roughhousing.” Police are investigating the incident.

Friday, June 2

12:00 a.m. – 1600 block of North Park Ave., attempted robbery of Northend Market. Employees saw someone standing behind the building wearing a mask via security camera footage. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy standing outside the building with a BB gun in his pants, according to a police report. He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

7:45 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, police arrested 36-year-old Eneiko V. Chaney. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive 36-year-old woman and found her lying facedown on the ground. Chaney told officers the woman was high when she came over. Police arrested Chaney on multiple warrants, while the other woman was taken to the hospital, where she later passed away.

Saturday, June 3

8:40 p.m. – 300 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, police said they saw a male on a motorcycle suddenly speed away down the sidewalk, knocking a teenage girl standing next to it to the ground. Officers started chasing the motorcycle, which they said reached speeds of 85 miles per hour. Police decided to stop chasing him because he was driving recklessly and putting the public in danger, according to a report. They later learned the male was the teen girl’s ex-boyfriend, whom she has a restraining order against.

Sunday, June 4

6:00 p.m. – 2600 block of Front St., a woman said a man she knows hit and kicked her in the head and stomach, then threw a can of soup at her, hitting her in the head.

7:51 p.m. – 1300 block of Larchmont Ave., 21-year-old Martell S. Williams, arrested on warrants and additionally charged with illegal conveyance of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon while under disability, and trafficking in drugs. Police said they found marijuana in the car and suspected crack cocaine and heroin once Williams was at the jail.

Monday, June 5

4:30 p.m. – 300 block of Laird Ave. SE near South St., a man said he was walking when a black lab ran onto the sidewalk and bit his arm.

5:35 p.m. – 200 block of Forest St. NE, police responded to reports of shots fired and found 30-year-old Derrick Maddox, who said someone he knows shot at him before running into a home on Prier Place. Officers could not find the man Maddox said was responsible. Later, at about 8:25 p.m., officers responded to shots fired yet again. This time, two people said they were driving on Forest St. when a man — who police identified as Maddox — started shooting at them. Officers said they found Maddox hiding in the basement of his house and arrested him on warrants. He is additionally charged with felonious assault.

6:00 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., 40-year-old Otis E. Allen, Jr., arrested and charged with assault. Police said Allen punched a patient at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in the face. Allen — who was also a patient at the hospital — said he did it because he was very fed up and stressed, according to a police report.

10:14 p.m. – Hazelwood Ave., reported robbery. The victim told police he was walking near the Trumbull Homes when an unknown man hit him in the head and knocked him down before taking cash from his pocket.

Tuesday, June 6

2:40 a.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE, 24-year-old William F. Jarrette, charged with aggravated trespass; 24-year-old Christopher A. Hernandez, charged with criminal trespass. Police found Jarrette in a woman’s apartment and she said he did not have permission to be there. She said he and Hernandez were banging and pulling on her door. Her two children were scared and opened the door, letting Jarrette in, according to a police report. Officers said both men were very intoxicated.

3:50 p.m. – 1600 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Subway was robbed by a man who only got away with the tip jar. The cashier told him to “get a job.” Another employee recorded the incident on her cell phone.

6:00 p.m. – Parkman Rd., 19-year-old Bianca Nasidka, arrested and charged with felonious assault and child endangering. Police said Nasidka purposely backed her car into Elaine Shumate — who had been reported missing last month. Nasidka had an 8-month-old baby in her lap at the time, police said.

10:40 p.m. – 1500 block of Westwood Dr. NW, a woman told police an unknown woman hit her in the back of the head and in her face, knocking her down. The woman then took the victim’s cell phone, police said.

Wednesday, June 7

4:30 p.m. – 2000 block of W. Market St., a reported burglary and home invasion left two people shot and one stabbed. The stabbing victim ran to a home on Vermont Ave. NW, where the homeowner found him bleeding on the back porch.

Thursday, June 8

9:00 a.m. – Trumbull Ave. SE, 24-year-old Michael Roueche, arrested and charged with child endangering. Police said Roueche’s toddler was found walking down the street by herself while he was sleeping.

Disclaimer: These reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Warren Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: