700 new jobs coming to Ohio for office renovation

United Healthcare Group is currently renovating an office complex in Dublin just outside Columbus

By Published: Updated:
United Healthcare Group is currently renovating an office complex in Dublin just outside Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Soon, 700 news jobs will be coming to Ohio.

United Healthcare Group is currently renovating an office complex in Dublin just outside Columbus. The new positions will “support care providers and individuals nationwide who are enrolled in United Healthcare plans.”

The 700 jobs will cover a number of different departments.

“The intention is to add jobs — possibly across different types,” said Dave Wichmann of United Health Group. “Service, member claims calls, some clinical jobs. There is just a tremendous variety of positions that we will add to this site.”

There will be room for expansion and the building will be equipped to handle 1,000 jobs.

The facility will open in September. They are taking applications now.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s