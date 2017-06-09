Ada L. Wallace Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Ada L. Wallace, 90, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System.

Ada was born September 13, 1926, in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Dean D. and Margaret (Diefenderfer) Dunkerley.

She was a former member of United Church of Christ, Transfer and attended Transfer Baptist Church.

Ada worked for nearly 50 years in the grocery business, including 20 years at the former Loblaw’s in Sharon and Greenville and for 11 years at the former Kroger’s in Hermitage. She retired from the produce department of D’Onofrio’s Food Center in Hermitage, where she was employed for 17 years.

Ada married Jack P. Wallace on March 8, 1947, in St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon, passed away on November 11, 2004.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Dews of Medina, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces, great-nephews and her special friends, John and Gayle Miller of Transfer.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148.

In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Dunkerley, Lois Campman and a brother, Dale Dunkerley.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service is private.

Interment will be Rickert Church Cemetery, Pymatuning Township.

Order Flowers Here