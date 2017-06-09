Another store is leaving the Shenango Valley Mall

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Another store is leaving the Shenango Valley Mall, leaving the Hermitage location with few places left to shop.

The owner of T.J. Haaland & Co. said the antiques store at the mall is closing. He couldn’t give a date as to when the store would close, saying it depends on inventory.

A sale on the store’s inventory started on Friday.

Earlier this year, the Shenango Valley Mall’s Rue 21, Macy’s and Sears closed their doors, leaving just JC Penney as a major anchor store. American Eagle had also closed previously.

In January, Shenango Valley Mall General Manager Paul Vidwan said they were working to fill the empty spaces and turn the mall around. 

The owner of T.J. Haaland & Co. said he made the decision to close the store due to “slow foot traffic” as well as other reasons, which he said he wouldn’t get into.

It’s not just the Shenango Valley Mall that is struggling. With online shopping growing in popularity, thousands of brick-and-mortar businesses across the U.S. are shutting down.

