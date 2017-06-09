Anthony Paul Perry, Sr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Anthony Paul Perry, Sr., age 91, of Salem died at 8:20 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

He was born January 3, 1926 in Leetonia the son of the late Peter and Concetta (Manca) Perry.

Tony retired from Hunt Valve where he was a machinist.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church and lived in the Salem area all his life.

During World War II he served in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Helen (Quinn) Perry, whom he married January 24, 1948; a son, Anthony P. (Donna) Perry, Jr. of Salem; two daughters, Cathy Price and Marylou (James) Foster both of Salem; a sister, Angie Beltempo of Leetonia; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Four brothers, Felix, Mike, Eugene and Fred and three sisters, Rose, Josephine and Mary also preceded him in death.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at Saint Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

No Calling Hours will be held.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



