Chair of Democratic National Committee meeting with Trump voters

The chair of the DNC is meeting with voters at 1:15 p.m. at Wedgewood Pizza in Boardman

In this Sept. 29, 2014 file photo, then-Labor Secretary Tom Perez speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the White House compound in Washington. National Democrats will elect a new chair whose task is to steady a reeling party and capitalize on the widespread opposition to Republican President Donald Trump. Leading contenders in the Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, vote are Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump will get a chance to make their voices heard today.

Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, is meeting with voters at 1:15 p.m. at Wedgewood Pizza in Boardman.

His goal is to learn why so many voted Republican — either in the primary election, general election or both.

Wedgewood Pizza is located at 6200 South Ave.

The Mahoning County GOP is also holding a press conference to answer the same question.

WKBN is covering both events and will have reaction from participants on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

