Convicted felon to spend life behind bars for Youngstown stabbing

David Hackett will not have the possibility of parole

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man found guilty of stabbing a woman over 80 times and then dumping her body in Youngstown will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Hackett was found guilty of aggravated murder, rape, and two kidnapping charges on Tuesday.

He was accused of killing Collena Carpenter in 2013. She was found in a grass field across from the Youngstown Water Department’s office on West Avenue.

Investigators said Carpenter had been living with Hackett and another woman at the time, and Hackett was supplying her drugs. Authorities say Hackett killed Carpenter, possibly because she owed him money for drugs.

Monday in court, Carpenter’s family said even though she had drug problems, she did not deserve to be murdered.

“He’s been so arrogant through all this. He’s finally been proven that he’s not who he tries to represent himself to be,” she said on Tuesday.

Hackett represented himself during the trial. He was on parole for aggravated murder and for an aggravated robbery in 1979 at the time of Carpenter’s murder.

