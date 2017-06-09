Grace L. Kennedy Obituary

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Grace L. Kennedy, 86, of Union Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully the afternoon of Friday, June 9, 2017, at her residence.

Grace was born on April 14, 1931, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, to the late Russell B. and Elizabeth M. Timpano LaRitz.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and later graduated from New Castle Business College.

Grace retired from Rexnord Inc., formerly of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, as a secretary after 27 years of service.

She was member of Independent Methodist Church in New Castle.

Grace enjoyed music, knitting and gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John J. Kennedy at home and a sister, Mary J. Koszela of New Castle.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel J. and Bruno J. LaRitz.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 12, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 12, 2017, conducted by the Rev. Frederick Gilbert.

Entombment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery Mausoleum, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Independent Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7805, New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16107.

