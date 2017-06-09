James E. Roberts Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – James E. Roberts, 59, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away at 8:03 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017, in his residence.

Mr. Roberts was born June 12, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Carl R. and Mary Lou (Gallagher) Roberts.

He attended Jamestown High School and was a Union Iron Worker before starting his own construction company.

James was the founder and member of Northwest Pennsylvania Preppers.

Surviving are his mother, Mary Lou Roberts, Jamestown; three daughters, Rebecca Roberts of Chelsea, Michigan, Elizabeth Roberts of Greenville and Heidi Roberts of New Castle; three sons, Jeremy Roberts of Hadley, Corey Roberts of Etna, Pennsylvania and Kevin Roberts of Washington, Pennsylvania; a step son, Scott Harding and his wife Jessica of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Betty Yurisic and her husband Carl of Jamestown; a brother, Jeff Roberts and his wife Julie of Pittsburgh; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Roberts and a grandson, Dominic Rodgers.

There are no services.

