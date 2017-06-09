James W. Hickey, Jr. Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – James W. Hickey, Jr., 51, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Friday, June 9, 2017, at his home.

He was born March 3, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James W. Hickey, Sr. and Joyce Darlene (Loy) Hickey.

He was a 1984 graduate of McDonald High School and was employed as a STNA at various health care facilities for over 30 years.

James enjoyed traveling, reading, drawing and spending time with his nieces.

He was an active member of Bristolville Free Will Baptist Church.

James is survived by his brother, John E. (Cindy) Hickey of Bristolville, Ohio and nieces, Samantha, Jasmine and Britany all of Bristolville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Bristolville Free Will Baptist Church, 2087 State Route 88 Bristolville, OH 44402, in his memory.

