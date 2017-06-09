Lowellville high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Leetonia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Windham, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Springfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – McDonald, 7 p.m.
Lowellville athletics
Nickname: Rockets
Colors: Blue and Yellow
School address: 52 Rocket Place, Lowellville, OH 44436
Stadium location: Lowellville High School – 52 Rocket Place, Lowellville, OH 44436
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
.