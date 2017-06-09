Man charged with Youngstown shooting that led to SWAT team involvement

Related Coverage Police say gunfire between houses triggered Youngstown SWAT situation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a suspect they saw was involved in an exchange of gunfire that led to a SWAT team being called to a Youngstown home.

Teon Dominique La Salle Stennis, 24, is in the Mahoning County Jail. He’s charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons under disability, along with traffic violations.

Police were called to the corner of Auburndale Avenue and Erie Street after reports of shots fired just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police said one person started shooting at a house across the street and someone in the other house returned fire.

Investigators said it looked like the shooting started because of an argument the day before.

Stennis was arrested on a warrant at W. Boardman Street on Thursday afternoon.