Mississippi 12-year-old helps deliver baby brother

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Baby generic


JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) — A rare and emotional moment took place in a Jackson, Mississippi delivery room on Tuesday, leaving one young girl with a very special connection to her new baby brother.

Twelve-year-old Jacee Dellapena got to experience something that most people never get the chance to — she helped deliver a baby.

“Doctor Wolf said, ‘Why don’t you just let her suit up and deliver the baby?’” explained Jacee’s mother, Dede Carraway. “And I said ‘What? No!’”

In the end, Dede warmed to the idea and Jacee — who is an aspiring veterinarian — got an experience that just might have convinced her to explore human medicine instead.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2reBFrP


.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s