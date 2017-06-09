Mississippi 12-year-old helps deliver baby brother



JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) — A rare and emotional moment took place in a Jackson, Mississippi delivery room on Tuesday, leaving one young girl with a very special connection to her new baby brother.

Twelve-year-old Jacee Dellapena got to experience something that most people never get the chance to — she helped deliver a baby.

“Doctor Wolf said, ‘Why don’t you just let her suit up and deliver the baby?’” explained Jacee’s mother, Dede Carraway. “And I said ‘What? No!’”

In the end, Dede warmed to the idea and Jacee — who is an aspiring veterinarian — got an experience that just might have convinced her to explore human medicine instead.

