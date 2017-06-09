New video shows Howland robber dragging store employee

Anyone with information on the suspect or the car is asked to call the Howland Police Department at 330-856-5555

By Published: Updated:


HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Police released video Friday from the robbery at a Check into Cash a little over two weeks ago.

On May 24, someone broke into the business on Elm Road.

In the surveillance video, a store employee falls to the ground as the robber — who was wearing a white bandana over his face — forces his way into the store.

He then drags the woman and leads her to the register, demanding that she open it. Before taking off, the man goes to the back of the store in an attempt to destroy any video evidence.

A business across the street captured him leaving in a car with the money. That car — described as a dark, newer model Ford Fusion — drove away toward Warren on Elm Road.

“Any information is never too small of information, so anyone is welcome to call with any amount of information we can follow up on,” said Howland Police Det. Sean Stephens.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged, possibly biracial, man.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the car is asked to call the Howland Police Department at 330-856-5555.

Check Into Cash Howland robbery getaway car
Suspect’s car

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s