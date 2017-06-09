New video shows Howland robber dragging store employee



HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Police released video Friday from the robbery at a Check into Cash a little over two weeks ago.

On May 24, someone broke into the business on Elm Road.

In the surveillance video, a store employee falls to the ground as the robber — who was wearing a white bandana over his face — forces his way into the store.

He then drags the woman and leads her to the register, demanding that she open it. Before taking off, the man goes to the back of the store in an attempt to destroy any video evidence.

A business across the street captured him leaving in a car with the money. That car — described as a dark, newer model Ford Fusion — drove away toward Warren on Elm Road.

“Any information is never too small of information, so anyone is welcome to call with any amount of information we can follow up on,” said Howland Police Det. Sean Stephens.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged, possibly biracial, man.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the car is asked to call the Howland Police Department at 330-856-5555.