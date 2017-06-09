Niles crime activity: Diners run out on bill, hit employee with car

Tuesday, May 30

1:41 a.m. – Main Street, Curtis Redd, 30, arrested and charged with drug possession and driving under suspension. Police stopped a vehicle with a loud exhaust and reported that Redd was driving without a license and that he had cocaine and suspected heroin.

Friday, June 2

6:22 a.m. – 100 block of Franklin Ave., a woman told police someone came into her house while she was sleeping, and stole her phone and $50. She believed it was a kid in the neighborhood.

10:49 a.m. – 600 block of Peffer Ave., reported breaking and entering.

10:52 a.m. -Sharkey Road, reported robbery at Waddell Park.

8:31 p.m. – 900 block of Nob Hill Dr., a caller reported that a man holding a beer wrote in chalk on his driveway, calling him a name and writing that he was at the McKinley Hotel.

11:15 p.m. -100 block of Hyde Ave., reported breaking and entering.

11:43 p.m. – 1100 block of Salt Springs Rd., an unresponsive man was given naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. The man then woke up but refused medical treatment.

Saturday, June 3

7:38 a.m. – 100 block of Olive St., reported burglary. The front window of the home was broken and the house was ransacked.

Sunday, June 4

11:54 a.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a person at the Cottage Inn was taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose.

12:18 a.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a Steak ‘n Shake employee told police two men who were eating at the restaurant ran out without paying for their $17.34 bill. He said he ran out into the parking lot to try to stop them, but the men jumped into a silver Pontiac Grand Am. He said they hit him with the car, pushing him forward twice and causing him to fall on the hood. The victim said the men later drove away toward Eastwood Field. Police were unable to find them.

9:57 p.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police were called to investigate the report of a theft involving an employee at Burger King.

Monday, June 5

10:37 a.m. – 600 block of Peffer Ave., a woman said someone threw a rock through her front window.

3:25 p.m. – 100 block of Royal Mall Dr., theft of jewelry.

Wednesday, June 7

2:54 a.m. – W. Federal Street and Woodland Avenue, a teenager was arrested after police received a report that two people were outside, arguing over drugs. The caller reported that the male was yelling at the female, saying she stole his drugs. A police report on the incident wasn’t finished.

12:46 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a man said while he was working out at Fizek, someone took his car keys, went through his car, and took his debit card. That person then made several purchases at local businesses.

8:23 p.m. – 600 block of Peffer Ave., a woman reported that a group of kids who broke her window the previous week were in her front yard throwing rocks. The rocks missed her window that time, she said.

Thursday, June 8

1:57 a.m. – 300 block of W. Park Ave., reported burglary.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: